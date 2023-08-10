Volunteer group works to lift up local high school football team

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of volunteers has rallied around a local football team.

The Fighting Scots Football Foundation is planning a fundraiser to lift their efforts even more.

Foundation member Derrick Hodam and Tayce Williams with Crunch Fitness visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about how the foundation came about, and an upcoming fundraiser to support their efforts. Highland Park High School football coach Jermaine Monroe joined them to express what the extra support means to the young players.

The Fighting Scots Football Foundation is holding a Lift-a-thon, starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 19 at Crunch Fitness, 2905 SW Topeka Blvd. People can make pledges through Aug. 19. People who would like more information about the event or supporting the foundation may email helpyougrow2021@gmail.com.

