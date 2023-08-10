Topeka Rescue Mission holds second informational session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission strives to love your neighbor as yourself by being an outlet for those who need help and hope.

Both locally and across the nation, people are experiencing homelessness everyday.

Ralph Anderson, who has recovered from homelessness, said that becoming homeless can happen to anyone at any time.

“One weeks pay, one months pay, one big car crash, anything. You can be out there on the riverbanks, we’re all in danger it’s that close,” said Anderson. “The economics are wrecking us. We have to work together, it’s that simple.”

TRM has heard concerns from those across the Topeka community as the sessions are a way to address those needs.

Executive Director of the Topeka Rescue Mission, La Manda Broyles, said that the sessions are a time for facts to be given and everyone’s voice to be received.

“When we are talking about increase in unsheltered and we’re talking about the trash and we’re talking about just the many concerns that we are all seeing as a community, I am empathetic,” said Broyles. “I’m empathetic of the sometimes scary mental illness episodes that some people are experiencing and neighbors are seeing that. So, that touches me and it worries me because I don’t want out neighbors to be in the midst of those concerns.”

Community members said that the first step comes with admitting that you need help and then accepting it.

“We’re all human beings. It ain’t them and us, it’s just us. If we can do that, we can overcome anything,” said Anderson.

