Thursday forecast: Heating up, stay cool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The concern to end the week is going to be the heat with tomorrow the hottest of this mini heat wave that will last 3 days lasting into Saturday. While there are low chances for rain and storms during the evening hours today and tomorrow, the higher chance for rain will move in for the 2nd half of the weekend.

Taking Action:

With heat a concern for the next couple days, make sure you’re staying cool and hydrated. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer so take this seriously. Keep your pets in mind as well.

While there are low storm chances these next 2 evenings most spots will likely remain dry. The higher chance for rain will be Saturday night through Sunday night but that does not mean you need to cancel outdoor plans Sunday. There will still be a lot of dry time but make sure you’re checking in the next couple days for updates to the details.



With the hot temperatures returning to the area to end the week the question will be how high will the humidity be. There is a high likelihood most spots will be between 95-105 for the heat index today through Saturday. There may be a few clouds at times that would keep temperatures slightly cooler but expect it to remain hot.

Normal High: 90/Normal Low: 68 (WIBW)

Today: Patchy fog this morning and possible high clouds moving through this afternoon but will still go with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of a brief shower/storm, mostly spots dry. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s to around 100°. Winds SW/S 5-15 mph. Can’t rule out pop up showers/storms after 6pm.

This weekend will remain hot especially on Saturday with highs similar to what they’ll be for today, in the low-mid 90s. The concern for the 2nd half of the weekend will be the possible rain with storms. Latest indications are that it will be isolated for most of the day with the higher chance for rain increasing by the late afternoon hours and continuing into Sunday night.

Most of the rain will be out of the area by Monday morning’s commute leading to a slight cool down in the 80s before warming back up through mid-week. A cold front does push through Thursday so depending on the timing will depend on how hot it will get. Not expecting a whole lot of rain next week even with the front pushing through.

Hail/wind threat with storms late in the afternoon/evening hours (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.