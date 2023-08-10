Three arrests made in Brown Co. in connection to stolen property investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three arrests have been made in Brown County in connection to the stolen property investigation.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said deputies have worked many hours following up on leads and investigating all aspects of theft reports. The community has helped immensely by identifying items recovered over the course of several weeks.

Sheriff Merchant said based on their investigation, three people have been charged in the Brown County District Court with charges including felony theft. Four arrests were made in Richardson County, Neb., stemming from Brown County’s initial investigation. Doniphan County has also made several arrests and cleared cases based on this information.

According to officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, stolen items from a burglary in Horton several years ago were recovered. Several counties in Missouri have identified some of the property and their investigation is ongoing. Brown County has cleared several cases.

Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects connected with this case include:

Zach Brown, 40, of Highland, was arrested on July 31 for two counts of Felony Theft and Felony Parole Violation.

Brad Donahue, 45, of Powhattan, was arrested on July 29 for Felony Theft, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Mark Levret, 53, of Powhattan, was arrested on Aug. 8 for Felony Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office indicated all three are in the Brown County Jail.

Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said many search warrants were obtained with the assistance of the Brown County Attorney.

Brown County Sheriff Merchant noted the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.