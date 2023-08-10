Suspected meth, fentanyl dealers charged by federal Wichita grand jury

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two suspected meth and fentanyl dealers in Wichita have been federally charged by a grand jury with the crimes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Aug. 9, that two from Wichita suspected of attempting to distribute meth and fentanyl were indicted by a federal jury.

Court records indicate that Regan Riner, 30, of Wichita, was charged with:

2 counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

2 counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Records also showed that Abram Velo, 40, of Wichita, was charged with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Both cases were investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Meanwhile, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lanny Welch and Katie Andrusak will continue to prosecute the case.

