Suspected meth, fentanyl dealers charged by federal Wichita grand jury

FILE
FILE(Gray)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two suspected meth and fentanyl dealers in Wichita have been federally charged by a grand jury with the crimes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Aug. 9, that two from Wichita suspected of attempting to distribute meth and fentanyl were indicted by a federal jury.

Court records indicate that Regan Riner, 30, of Wichita, was charged with:

  • 2 counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • 2 counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Records also showed that Abram Velo, 40, of Wichita, was charged with the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Both cases were investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Meanwhile, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lanny Welch and Katie Andrusak will continue to prosecute the case.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Topeka set a tentative closing date for Hotel Topeka on Oct. 31.
City of Topeka sets tentative date to finalize purchase of Hotel Topeka
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a woman and two juveniles died Tuesday morning after their...
Woman, 2 children pronounced dead after crash with semi near Pratt
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
FILE
Sheriff’s Office warns of training presence in Southeast Topeka
Joseph Krause
Affidavit reveals new details in KU football player’s arrest for threat

Latest News

FILE
Agencies warn of sober driving campaign set for mid-Aug. through Labor Day
FILE - Administrator Isabella Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration
Leaders to visit home of president who formed Small Business Administration
Samuel Garcia
Suspected gunman in 2017 Emporia murder sentenced to 50+ years in prison
FILE
Investigation continues after several threatened with firearm in Central Topeka