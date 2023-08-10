Suspected gunman in 2017 Emporia murder sentenced to 50+ years in prison

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspected gunman who killed an Emporia man in 2017 as his friends attempted to dispose of the body has been sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.

KVOE reports that on Wednesday, Aug. 9, Samuel Garcia was sentenced to spend more than 50 years in prison for his role as gunman in the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila. The sentence was handed down by Lyon Co. District Court Chief Judge Jeffry Larson.

Court records indicate that Garcia was sentenced to 620 months - 51 years and 7 months - for single counts of second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. He pleaded guilty to the charges in June 2023.

Originally, court records show that Garcia faced 11 total charges. A plea deal was made to drop a handful. In addition to his sentence, he is currently serving a separate sentence for a Nov. 2017 kidnapping case. The sentences are set to run at the same time.

The Court noted that Garcia will also pay more than $20,000 in restitution to the Avila family.

After the sentence was handed down and court adjourned, KVOE reported that Garcia was forcibly removed following an outburst.

KVOE also noted that Garcia was named as the gunman who shot and killed Avila by his co-defendants - Alan Alanis, Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, Andrew Granado, Armando Nunez and Jovan Pecina - about six years prior. The group allegedly communicated with each other to kill Avila before Carcia shot him.

Aside from Nunez, who currently serving his own sentence, the remaining defendants have also been accused of conspiring to steal money, a speaker and an assault rifle from Avila’s car and set the vehicle on fire to dispose of the body and dispose of the pistol. Four of the other defendants have upcoming hearings:

Cornejo-Campoverde - Thursday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m.

Pecina - Aug. 21, 9 a.m.

Granado - Aug. 21, 10 a.m.

Alanis - Aug. 21, 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.