Sheriff: 2-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

Kentucky authorities say a 2-year-old child is dead after he accidentally shot himself in the abdomen. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a child has died in an accidental shooting.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old boy shot himself in the abdomen Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene and performed first aid on the boy until medical crews arrived.

The 2-year-old was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said a preliminary investigation indicated the boy accidentally shot himself with a pistol causing a critical injury.

Authorities did not immediately identify the family involved or how the boy got ahold of the gun.

The sheriff’s office said the situation remains under investigation.

