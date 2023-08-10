Shawnee Heights students step up to help freshmen classmates on first day

The Link Crew is a group of upperclassmen determined to help their freshmen counterparts feel more at home on the first day of high school.
By Callie Holthaus
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The rush of being in a new school surrounded by new people can be both exciting and intimidating for freshmen. That’s why the student led Link Crew is already there, waiting to provide a helping hand on their first day at Shawnee Heights High School.

“I think it’s just, it’s good for them mostly,” says Karlyn Bowman, who’s a leader in the Link Crew. “And like we can see that they are kind of scared so it’s good for us just be more welcoming, encouraging and don’t act like high school is such a scary thing.”

The Link Crew is tasked with making their freshman classmates feel more at home. They spent the day getting to know each other through team building exercises and fun activities.

“My favorite part is getting to know new people,” says Breezy Canady, Link Crew leader. “I just get to interrogate them and let them think I’m weird for a second until they really get to know me. It’s really fun. It’s like a day you get to come be around a whole bunch of people. You see your friends again.”

Jordan Armburster, Link Crew leader, says his goal is to make sure every new student feels welcome.

“I love just making them smile,” he says. “There’s a lot of introverted people who just don’t want to be here don’t like high school already. And so I just want to make them have a good time.”

Freshman Noelle Barajas says she’s feeling more prepared to take on the challenges of high school.

“I feel more comfortable like talking to my teachers and asking for help from the upperclassmen.” she says.

Freshmen and the Link Crew rounded out their first day with a pep rally featuring performances from the Shawnee Heights cheer team and drumline.

