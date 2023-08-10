Seaman junior Anna Becker commits to Drake

Seaman guard Anna Becker playing against Topeka West (2022)
Seaman guard Anna Becker playing against Topeka West (2022)(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Incoming junior Anna Becker already has a new home for the future.

Becker announced on her Twitter that she committed to Drake:

Becker thanked her parents for all the sacrifices, her coaches and especially her travel organization called Eclipse.

Becker was a All-Shawnee County Top 10 selection, a United Kansas Conference 1st team selection and Player of the Year and was a Sports in Kansas 5a Player of the Year finalist. She averaged 12 points this season in 23 games and shot 46.4 percent from the field.

The Lady Vikes are coming off a state tournament berth last season and return most of their young core this year after being ranked No. 1 in 5A all year and losing one game in the regular season.

