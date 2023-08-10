Operation Wildlife announces passing of iconic great horned owl, Sunshine

Operation Wildlife announces that Sunshine, the great horned owl, has passed away on Aug. 9, 2023.(Operation Wildlife)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - With heavy hearts, Operation Wildlife announced the passing of its iconic ambassador, Sunshine, the great horned owl.

Operation Wildlife announced on Wednesday, Aug. 9, that its public education great horned owl, Sunshine, has passed away. Sunshine was originally brought to the rescue about a dozen years ago after she had been hit by a car.

The organization noted that the collision left Sunshine with a shattered shoulder. The fractures were not operable, however, the veterinarian wanted to give her a chance to heal. Sunshine’s shoulder was immobilized and while the fracture did not heal well enough for her to fly free, it did heal enough that she was given a second job as an educational ambassador.

Operation Wildlife indicated that Sunshine helped host more than 450 programs in her life. She was a volunteer favorite and always had the iconic great-horned owl look of annoyance.

