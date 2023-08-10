‘No regrets’: Mom shares epic road trip with terminally ill daughter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - A mother and her terminally ill daughter have traveled 1,750 miles so far on an adventure across the country. Their journey is one to create forever memories as their time together wanes.

Londen Tabor and her 17-year-old daughter Autumn Tabor are a pair of die-hard Taylor Swift fans, so on their cross-country road trip, they made sure to stop at Centennial Park in Nashville, Tennessee. It’s a prime selfie spot with a bench dedicated to the singer, as well as a place to stop and take in the beauty all around.

These little moments feel more special by the day, as mother and daughter make their time left together count.

Autumn Tabor was diagnosed with juvenile Huntington’s disease in 2018. The disease is neurodegenerative and fatal. Her father died of Huntington’s just six months after she was diagnosed.

“I see the time slipping away so fast in front of me, and I have to be strong for her. If I’m not strong then, that’s not good for anybody,” Londen Tabor said.

After raising donations, the Tabors are taking one epic road trip. They left their home in Wyoming and are circling all the way through the United States. They want the quiet places and the noisy places, and they’re sharing it all through their TikTok page.

“One thing I see people comment is ‘I wish I’d done that with my loved one before they passed away from the disease.’ And that is the one thing that I need to make sure I never, never, never say is I wish I’d done that with her,” Londen Tabor said. “I want to make sure I do all that with her – no regrets that I fulfilled her life as much as I possibly could.”

In these days on the road, the mother and daughter have found there are kind people everywhere, and everywhere has its own beauty.

