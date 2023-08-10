Leaders to visit home of president who formed Small Business Administration

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the top small business leaders in President Joe Biden’s Cabinet will visit the home of the president who formed the Small Business Administration to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

The Small Business Administration has announced that on Tuesday, Aug. 15, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, who sits in President Joe Biden’s Cabinet, will visit Abilene to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the administration. Local small business owners and legislators will join her.

SBA noted that Administrator Guzman, elected officials in the Sunflower State and local leaders will recognize the administration’s 70 years of service to small business owners, entrepreneur connection, mentorship, federal contracting opportunities and more.

The administration indicated that the SBA was formed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on July 30, 1953, through the Small Business Act. Since then, it has provided millions of dollars in support across the nation.

After seven decades of entrepreneur aid, the SBA said it continues to help millions of small business owners each year through resources and strategic guidance. This helps them build meaningful lifelong connections and sustain local economies.

According to the administration, Guzman will be joined by U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS) and Kansas Lt. Gov. David Toland.

The program is set to begin at 12:30 in Abilene. RSVP HERE for a specific location.

