KU’s Cobee Bryant named to Jim Thorpe Award watch list

Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) intercepts a pass intended for West Virginia wide receiver...
Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) intercepts a pass intended for West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) during overtime of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)(Kathleen Batten | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Jayhawks football’s junior defensive back Cobee Bryant was named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list Thursday, Aug. 10. The list recognizes 35 of the best defensive backs in college football.

The Jim Thorpe Award is the third preseason list to recognize Bryant, along with the Bronko Nagursky Trophy Watch List and the Lott IMPACT Preseason Watch List.

The Evergreen, Ala. native is a Preseason All-Big 12 selection. Bryant earned All-Big 12 First Team honors from coaches and Second Team honors from the Associated Press after the 2022 season, where he finished with 38 tackles, three interceptions, nine pass breakups, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown.

Bryant and the Jayhawks begin the 2023 season against Missouri State Friday, Sep. 1 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

