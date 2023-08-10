KU School of Music Collage Concert showcases talents of students, faculty

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas School of Music Collage Concert will showcase the talents of KU students and faculty.

KU officials said the University of Kansas School of Music presents its annual Collage Concert taking place at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Lied Center of Kansas. The concert is free and open to the public.

KU officials indicated the Collage Concert is a showcase that brings together the finest talents from the KU School of Music. This year’s concert will feature the KU Symphony Orchestra, the award-winning Chamber Choir, a percussion group, Jazz Ensemble I, Wind Ensemble and others. One of the biggest draws for audiences is the grand finale, an electrifying performance by the Marching Jayhawks.

“The annual Collage Concert is a celebration of the remarkable talent and dedication of our students and faculty. It is an unforgettable evening that showcases the very best of the University of Kansas School of Music,” said Paul Popiel, interim dean of the School of Music. “We invite everyone to join us for this sensational event and experience the power of music in all its splendor.”

According to officials with KU, all proceeds from the concert benefit the Student Opportunity Fund, a resource providing essential financial support for the KU music students participating in competitions, presentations, and conferences throughout the country and beyond. Attendees can donate to the fund online.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.