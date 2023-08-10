KU to host touring exhibition of ‘Thomas Mann: Democracy Will Win’

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Max Kade Center for German-American Studies at the University of Kansas will host the touring exhibition of “Thomas Mann: Democracy Will Win.”

KU officials said the touring exhibition will be on display Aug. 14 to Sept. 15 and will focus on Mann, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1929, as a political thinker and his influence in America.

According to officials with KU, Mann (1875-1955) was a native of Lübeck, Germany, but fled the U.S. in 1939 when his critiques of Hitler’s regime made Germany unfriendly to him. Much of the exhibition will focus on the evolution of Mann’s political biography from monarchist to the powerful opponent of National Socialism and committed champion of democracy, according to event organizers.

KU officials noted the exhibition explores the trajectory of Mann’s political development in relation to the following categories: personal background, zeitgeist (spirit of the age), commitment, taking action and responsibility. Viewers are asked to interrogate their own beliefs and paths alongside those of Mann. A series of film clips connects these five topics to ongoing debates and critical moments in contemporary history such as the 2017 Charlottesville riot, the Black Lives Matter movement, climate change mitigation and the global refugee and immigrant crises.

“The Max Kade Center is fortunate to be able to host this traveling exhibit that highlights the importance of understanding democracy as an active endeavor rather than a condition to be taken for granted,” said Marike Janzen, associate professor of German studies and director of the center. “Through its focus on Thomas Mann’s transatlantic and political journey, ‘Democracy Will Win’ echoes a central theme represented by the Max Kade Center’s collection, German emigrés’ commitment to democratic principles. Moreover, it shows the crucial role that artists play in keeping democracy alive.”

KU officials indicated the exhibition will be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays in the Max Kade Center for German-American Studies at 1134 W 11th St. Please email mkc@ku.edu to arrange a class or special visit.

KU officials said there will be an opening reception at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 in 150 Joseph R. Pearson Hall. Jansen will give opening remarks, followed by Brad Allen, Executive Director of the Lawrence Public Library, who will speak on the role that public libraries and institutions play in local democracy. All are welcome to attend.

“Although the exhibit channels the intellectual ideas of Thomas Mann, his questions about democracy and democratization are nationally and globally relevant during this historical moment. It is hard to look at the war in Ukraine and not see it as a battleground for democracy, too,” said Ani Kokobobo, professor and chair of KU’s Department of Slavic, German & Eurasian Studies.

KU officials said the exhibition is organized by Literaturhaus München and the Villa Aurora & Thomas Mann House and is realized with the support of the German Federal Foreign Office.

KU officials noted the Max Kade Center for German-American Studies is part of the Department of Slavic, German & Eurasian Studies. The center aims to collaborate with the KU campus and community to promote the teaching and research of German-speaking peoples in the U.S. and beyond. The KU Max Kade Center houses significant collections of books, archives and artworks related to German Americans, including local history of the Lawrence Turnverein.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.