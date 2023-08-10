KDHE issues boil water advisory for Oketo public water supply system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water advisory has been issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) for the City of Oketo.

The KDHE advises that customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

According to KDHE officials, the advisory was issued due to a water main break causing low water pressure in the distribution system. The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

