Kansas National Guard welcome son of fallen airman to first day of school

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Airmen with the Kansas National Guard welcomed the son of a fallen airman to his first day of kindergarten at Berryton Elementary School Thursday, Aug. 10.

Technical Sgt. Wesley Kubie’s son, Wyatt, was welcomed into his first day of school by the 284th Air Support Operations Squadron of the Kansas National Guard, the same squadron Wesley was in before he was killed in a training accident on June 8, 2021.

The same squadron welcomed Wyatt’s brother, Jaxson, on his first day of kindergarten at the same school in August 2021.

“If ‘Wes’ was here, he would have been here the entire day from start to finish to drop the kids off and pick them up,” Abby Kubie, Wyatt & Jaxson’s mother and Wesley’s wife, said. “Since he can’t be here, all of his buddies are here to make sure that the kids feel special and loved and know how important they are. Just to have that extended family that we do have is really special to us.”

Staff members of Berryton Elementary School, located at 2921 SE 69th St. in Berryton, shared the same sentiment and appreciated the presence of the Air National Guard.

“It’s so special to have all of these members of the military join Wyatt and help him be excited and welcome the new school year and just feel all of the support and love,” Kyrstin Bervert, Principal of Berryton Elementary School, said. “It’s special for us at Berryton to also know that these people are welcoming Wyatt, Jaxson and all of our students celebrating this new school year and celebrating the community. Berryton couldn’t be happier and prouder to have all of them here.”

