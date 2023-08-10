K-State’s Kobe Savage named to Jim Thorpe Award watch list

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Football’s senior safety Kobe Savage was named to the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List Thursday, Aug. 10. The award highlights the best defensive back in college football.

This comes after being named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, which highlights the best defensive player in college football.

Savage joins other past K-State candidates, including former semifinalists Jaime Mendez (1993), Terence Newman (2001), Nigel Malone (2011, 2012) and Ty Zimmerman (2013), former finalist Chris Canty (1995, 1996) and former winner Terence Newman (2002).

The Paris, Tex. native formerly played for Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Tex. before transferring to Kansas State for the 2022 season. He played the first 10 games before suffering a season-ending injury. Despite the injury, Savage earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors and picked up votes for Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

Savage finished with 58 tackles and three interceptions in the 2022 season.

Kansas State hosts Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) Saturday, Sep. 2 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.