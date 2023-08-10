K-156 closed in Ellsworth County due to overturned cattle trailer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-156 is closed in Ellsworth County due to an overturned cattle trailer.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C shared on their social media that K-156 will be closed for an extended amount of time as area farmhands are helping remove cattle from the overturned trailer. Around 10 area ranchers responded to assist with the recovery of the cattle.

Officials indicated 76 cattle were on the overturned trailer. Sixty-three cows survived while 13 cows died. Five of the 13 cows that died needed to be put down due to injuries.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C noted to use KanDrive.org for traffic updates.

