It’s a new era for Emporia State tennis

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State tennis formally introduced its new leaders to lead the men and women.

John Blackburn was hired as the Director of Tennis and men’s head coach, while CyCy Peyroche takes over as the women’s head coach.

Peyroche was the interim coach for both programs last year and had the interim tag lifted back in late June.

Blackburn has made a couple of pit stops over his career but everywhere he’s been, he’s built a winning program and that was a key in his hire.

“Sensing the passion from them (players), talking to them on the phone, they can’t wait to get started, they want to work hard, they want to make it the best they can be,” Blackburn said. “There’s definitely no complacency, it’s the opposite, there is a fire there, I can tell from them they want to be great.”

“The first things are what you can control. Physical toughness, mental toughness, great work ethic, a love for getting better, a love for competing, we’re going to do those things from day one and I think that will lead to the championships and the national rankings,” Blackburn added.

Redshirt freshman Harris Kossover says himself and the team are fired up to have Blackburn aboard.

“Really impressive resume, really excited to see that he’ll turn this program around and lead us to the place we want to be and excited for him to be here,” Kossover said.

Now that they both will run their own programs, Blackburn is excited to help assist Peyroche.

“They made such a great hire in Coach Peyroche. She’s going to do a great job. I think my job is to be an asset to her, to be a resource for her,” Blackburn said. “She already has great ideas and a great vision. I’ll help where I can but she’s ready to lead that program and she’s got it, she’s going to be great.”

As for Peyroche, she becomes the first female head coach in Hornet history. She’s a former player herself from 2018-2021. Before that, she was a graduate assistant and knows some and worked with some of the players already.

”That’s what I want to create is, I want them to feel like we’re a part of the same team, we want to accomplish the same goal and we’re not going to be able to do by ourselves,” Peyroche said. “We need to work together to reach our goal.”

“But now, I’m like ‘haha’, I get to take her and keep her and I think all of us girls are like that,” Henry said. “When we heard that we were like, ‘Lets go!”. We get her all to ourselves so we were extremely excited and she’s just awesome, we love her.”

Now that Peyroche will have some help with Blackburn, this will also be a learning experience for her too.

“He has a lot of experience and been coaching at a lot of different schools and levels on and off the court. The big thing is recruitment. He has a good network and he can help me build my own,” Peyroche said.

Peyroche said after her playing days she realized she could be that leader the program needed and lead by example. Henry says it’s written all over her face.

“Her fire, she wants to win so bad and it makes us want to win more. Before every match in the locker room we meet up and she’s like I want you guys to want it.”

