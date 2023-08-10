Investigation continues after several threatened with firearm in Central Topeka

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation continues into a recent incident in which several victims were threatened with a firearm in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, law enforcement officials were called to the 2500 block of SW 22nd St. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they learned an individual had threatened several individuals with a gun and ran from the area before they arrived.

TPD noted that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been made available. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

