High-speed chase on stolen Harley lands Atchison man behind bars

Tyler Chalfant
Tyler Chalfant(Atchison Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An afternoon high-speed chase in late July on a stolen Harley Davidson has landed one man from Atchison behind bars.

KAIR and MSC News report that on Tuesday, Aug. 8, the Atchison Police Department announced the arrest of Tyler Chalfant, 33, of Atchison, in connection to a July 28 incident in which he allegedly used a motorcycle to attempt to outrun law enforcement officials.

On Friday afternoon, July 28, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said a Harley Davidson motorcycle had been reported stolen from the 100 block of S. 3rd St. About 2 and a half hours later, officers in the area of 6th and Raven Hill Rd. said they spotted the stolen bike.

When APD attempted to pull the driver, later identified as Chalfant, over, they said he sped off and refused to stop. The chase sped north through Atchison, however, it was discontinued due to heavy traffic and dangerous conditions.

The bike was later recovered on July 31 in Savannah, Mo.

Chalfant was arrested on Monday, Aug. 7, and booked into the Atchison Co. Jail on:

  • Flee or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer
  • Operate a motor vehicle on a highway without a driver’s license
  • Reckless driving
  • Exceed the maximum speed limit
  • Theft; $1,500

As of Thursday, Chalfant remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

