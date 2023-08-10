High-speed chase on stolen Harley lands Atchison man behind bars

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An afternoon high-speed chase in late July on a stolen Harley Davidson has landed one man from Atchison behind bars.

KAIR and MSC News report that on Tuesday, Aug. 8, the Atchison Police Department announced the arrest of Tyler Chalfant, 33, of Atchison, in connection to a July 28 incident in which he allegedly used a motorcycle to attempt to outrun law enforcement officials.

On Friday afternoon, July 28, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said a Harley Davidson motorcycle had been reported stolen from the 100 block of S. 3rd St. About 2 and a half hours later, officers in the area of 6th and Raven Hill Rd. said they spotted the stolen bike.

When APD attempted to pull the driver, later identified as Chalfant, over, they said he sped off and refused to stop. The chase sped north through Atchison, however, it was discontinued due to heavy traffic and dangerous conditions.

The bike was later recovered on July 31 in Savannah, Mo.

Chalfant was arrested on Monday, Aug. 7, and booked into the Atchison Co. Jail on:

Flee or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer

Operate a motor vehicle on a highway without a driver’s license

Reckless driving

Exceed the maximum speed limit

Theft; $1,500

As of Thursday, Chalfant remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

