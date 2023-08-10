Hayden alum faces charges amidst Iowa State sports betting investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden High School graduate DeShawn Hanika is facing charges amidst Iowa State football’s ongoing sports betting investigation.

The Topeka native graduated from Hayden in 2018 and attended Butler Community College for two years before transferring to Iowa State. He is currently a redshirt senior with the Cyclones.

Hanika, a tight end, is accused of placing 70 bets on Iowa State basketball, according to the complaint. He is alleged to have placed 288 wagers for over $1,262 in total.

He’s also accused of falsifying records by concealing his personal identity. According to the court documents, he allegedly created the false appearance that his activities were conducted by his mother.

Along with other members of the team facing similar charges, he could face permanent NCAA ineligibility under the rules against gambling on a student-athlete’s own games or other sports at the university.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.