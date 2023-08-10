Former NFL player delivers inspirational message to Advisors Excel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel hosted a former NFL player who delivered an inspirational message to those in attendance at Fellowship Bible Church.

Former Seattle Seahawks Linebacker Shaquem Griffin shared an inspirational message about learning how to overcome adversity and perseverance at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Advisors Excel officials said Griffin made history as NFL’s first-ever one-handed player. He played three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

The message he delivered to the audience was meant to remind them that they deserve good things, remember to believe in themselves, and not to let anybody’s opinions define them.

“The message that I was spreading was to make sure people know that wherever they are at in life, they deserve,” said Griffin. “Like I don’t want a lot of people to be based off [the] opinions of others. More or so, you have to believe in yourself, and a lot of times I am a reminder of why you should. I feel like that comes from motivation. That is why I love to do it so much because it is a way for me to be vulnerable. It is a way for me to have a therapeutic moment with everybody around us and all of us can get better together. It is not just them out there getting better. I am getting better too, as I am going along.”

He also wanted to encourage those in attendance to pass on his message to the younger generation.

”There is no age limit when it comes to motivation,” Griffin said. “It is a message for everybody to hear, and even at a young age, I remember a lot of things I used to hear I didn’t understand at that age, but as I am older, it makes sense. So, I know if I can be able to keep pushing that message when they get my age, they are going to understand what it meant and they are going to be able to share it with somebody else.”

One of the reasons Griffin loves to speak to other people across the nation is the feeling he gets when he can share his past with others and grow along with the audience.

“I feel like a rockstar sometimes, I can definitely say that, but it feels good. I always feel great to be in front of people and be able to, you know, showcase my story and kind of pour my heart out because it teaches me all over again. Even just watching a video in the intro, I was getting goosebumps. That emotions and feelings that you have that you are supposed to have to get better and become a better version of me, and being able to share that with everybody else. Hopefully, they will be able to accomplish whatever they want and be able to teach the next generation. Cause that is what it is; we just got to be another reminder for the next generation.”

Other awards Griffin has won include the NFL Game Changer Award in 2018. At the University of Central Florida, he was an All-American Athletic Conference linebacker, AAC Defensive Player of the Year, National Champion, and Peach Bowl MFP.

