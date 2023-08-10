Fallen officer remembered by friend as ‘sweet, sweet man’

Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.(Fairway Police Department)
By Betsy Webster
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - As police and family are finalizing plans for the visitation and funeral of fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald, area police agencies have announced a “Parade of Blue” Friday night to honor him.

Oswald died Monday following an exchange of gunfire Sunday. Lenexa police were pursuing a stolen car that had rammed a patrol car. The chase ended at a Quik Trip in Mission. The suspects ran inside. Officers from several area agencies responded to assist. Oswald was one of them.

The steps of the Fairway Police Department are now blanketed with bouquets of flowers. Many were left by people who know Oswald only as an officer killed in the line of duty.

Nate Nesteruk knew him more deeply than that, from the years when they worked together at Café Europa in the Crestwood neighborhood of Brookside.

The 29-year-old Fairway police officer was a 17-year-old dishwasher. Oswald’s wife was his doting girlfriend then. It’s how Oswald got the work nickname “Lunchbox.”

“[She] used to pack him a little lunch for work every day, and we told him, ‘Hey man, you’re working in a restaurant. We’ll feed you,’” Nesteruk recalled with a smile.

Oswald started as a dishwasher, then became a cook, a host, a barista and a server. He expressed a desire to be a police officer. His co-workers were worried. They know the job can be dangerous.

“But it’s what he wanted to do,” Nesteruk said, choking up. “He loved being a cop.”

They stayed in touch after Oswald joined the police department. Nesteruk lives near the police station. They would run into each other.

Blue ribbons tied around statues and trees in Fairway now honor his dedication and sacrifice.

Nesteruk said Oswald embraced all his interests with dedication, even as they changed often.

“When he got into skateboarding, he got really good at skateboarding. He started foraging and crafting beautiful knives out of railroad spikes. He gave everything 100%,” Nesteruk described. “He was a sweet, sweet man.”

Also Read: Visitation, funeral being planned for fallen Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald

Oswald loved his wife and two small children dearly, Nesteruk said, and always had a smile on his face.

“It seems so senseless that there’s now a mother without a son and there’s two children, whose father will now be a story to them,” Nesturuk said. “Because somebody stole a car.”

Arrangements for a visitation and funeral are underway. Besides the traditional flowers, you can plant a tree in his honor by going to his page with Amos Family Funeral Home.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

FILE

Error messages, high volume drive VA to extend PACT Act filing deadline

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Veterans who need to file for PACT Act benefits have a few more days to do so as error messages and high volumes have driven the VA to extend the filing deadline.

News

13 News This Morning "To the Stars" with Kansas Tourism 08/10/23

13 News This Morning "To the Stars" with Kansas Tourism 08/10/23

Updated: 52 minutes ago
13 News This Morning "To the Stars" with Kansas Tourism 08/10/23

State

FILE

2 pronounced dead following head-on, wrong-way collision in Eastern Kansas

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Two drivers have been pronounced deceased following an early-morning, head-on, wrong-way collision along a highway near Paola.

Crime

FILE - Riley County Police Department

18-year-old arrested for separate burglary incidents reported in early June

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An 18-year-old was arrested in Manhattan for four separate incidents that included burglaries from vehicles in early June.

News

"To The Stars" with Kansas Tourism 08/03/23

"To The Stars" with Kansas Tourism 08/03/23

Updated: 1 hour ago
"To The Stars" with Kansas Tourism 08/03/23

Latest News

News

13 News This Morning Braggin' Wall 08/04/23

13 News This Morning Braggin' Wall 08/04/23

Updated: 1 hour ago
13 News This Morning Braggin' Wall 08/04/23

News

13 News This Morning At 6AM

13 News This Morning At 6AM - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 1 hour ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

13 News This Morning Birthdays & Braggin' Wall 08/07/23

13 News This Morning Birthdays & Braggin' Wall 08/07/23

Updated: 1 hour ago
13 News This Morning Birthdays & Braggin' Wall 08/07/23

Local

Operation Wildlife announces that Sunshine, the great horned owl, has passed away on Aug. 9,...

Operation Wildlife announces passing of iconic great horned owl, Sunshine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
With heavy hearts, Operation Wildlife announced the passing of its iconic ambassador, Sunshine, the great horned owl.

News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 08-09-23

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 08-09-23

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 08-09-23

News

13 News This Morning At 6AM

13 News This Morning At 6AM - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM