Explosives used to send 3 vans up in early-morning Central Topeka inferno

Nicholas Darnell
Nicholas Darnell(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after explosives were used to send three vans up in an early-morning inferno in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department says that around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to 1106 SW 17th St. with reports of a vehicle fire.

When first responders arrived, they said they found three unoccupied vans had been engulfed in flames. Firefighters began an offensive attack and were able to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

A resulting investigation found that the fire was a result of arson and one person was arrested. Nicholas A Darnell, 31, of Topeka, was booked into he Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Arson
  • Criminal use of explosives
  • Theft
  • Criminal damage to property

TFD noted that the Topeka Police Department, Washburn University Police Department and Evergy all aided in the incident.

