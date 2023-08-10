Error messages, high volume drive VA to extend PACT Act filing deadline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans who need to file for PACT Act benefits have a few more days to do so as error messages and high volumes have driven the VA to extend the filing deadline.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced on Thursday, Aug. 10, that the PACT Act backdated benefits deadline has been extended until 11:50 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.

The VA noted that those eligible include those with benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022.

Due to a high number of claims filed and submissions of intent to file, the VA said some veterans have received error messages as they submitted their intent to file. If a veteran has received this message, that information has been logged and saved.

The VA indicated PACT is a new law that expands healthcare and benefits for veterans who have been exposed to burn pits, Agent Oragne and other toxic materials. It adds to the list of health conditions that are assumed to be caused by exposure to these substances.

Originally, the deadline to file was Aug. 9.

To file a PACT Act claim, click HERE.

