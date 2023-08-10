Emporia State quarterback’s learning from one another

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sixth year quarterback Braden Gleason has the keys to the offense, but backup quarterback Chase Ricke, it could soon be his offense.

Gleason and head coach Garin Higgins often talk about that they speak the same language and Higgins has full trust in Gleason. In fact, Higgins says he knows Gleason could coach the QB room.

But, there’s another guy behind him that come the 2024 season, Hornet fans may see a lot more of and that’s Chase Ricke. Gleason and Ricke are from the same area and played against each other in high school where Gleason said, Ricke won that battle. However, despite Gleason having a grip on the offense, they feed off of each other.

“It’s awesome. He helps me out on gameday’s, during practice, during film, it’s visa versa,” Gleason said. “Its he sees something or I see something, we talk about it and things like that, it’s good that he’s right there with me.”

Especially in his day and age of the transfer portal, since it was adopted, not many have left ESU. 13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine asked Ricke why has hey stayed instead of leaving for another program.

“I think it’s the camaraderie of the team. I’d like to shoutout my roommates. I love them, they’re my best friends, the QB room, Coach Higgins, we all push each other and bring each other to a next level that I don’t think I could get anywhere else,” Ricke said.

Higgins said the reason why quarterback’s have been successful in his program, it’s being a coaches son, just like himself.

“I think there are understandings when you are a coaches son of competition and about commitment and it is special that Chase has stayed here because in this day and age, if you want to talk about a position where players transfer, it’s at that quarterback position,” Higgins said. “If they’re not the starter, then they want to take their ball and go play somewhere else. I think it’s special when the kid plays QB and wants to stay and thinking about the other quarterbacks we’ve had here and they’ve been pretty good. I think it means something to him that he wants that opportunity to be one of those starters. I think him being happy is important to him and if the player is happy and they feel good about their surroundings and situation, I think they’ll be a better player because they’re going to be comfortable and when they go to practice they’ll be excited about it because they’ll be with their teammates.”

Ricke said he believes in Higgins and something has always stuck out to him.

“He has a good saying, ‘prepare like you’re the starter. Every week, every practice, every film session, my mindset is I’m going into this game starting and I have to be ready for any given moment,” Ricke said.

Ricke also did say watching and mimicking Gleason’s game has been a tremendous help in how he goes about things and it’s a bond he’s grateful for.

