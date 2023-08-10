Downtown Topeka continues to develop as new business is set to break ground

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chris Schultz is familiar with what it takes to own and operate a business in Downtown Topeka.

“We opened our first business Downtown in 2002. It was Field of Greens. If you build it, they will come, and they did. That was here, it lasted until COVID. We had the place next door, The Breakroom. A lot of people were familiar with these places, and they had a lot of really good memories there,” said Schultz.

Schultz said 20 years ago, people in Topeka didn’t believe there was a feasible way for any business to succeed downtown.

“If you go back to 2002 when we opened up, everybody was saying you’ll shoot your eye out kid. They didn’t think I had a chance downtown. They thought that Wanamaker was the way to go and they were all saying if you want to be successful, that’s where you have to be.”

That’s changed.

“People are now saying the opposite. Downtown’s the place to be for a small mom and pop shop. This is a place to take a chance on that business. So the tides have changed in Topeka in my tenure of being here as a business operator in Downtown.”

Now Schultz is preparing to embark on his next endeavor with a groundbreaking ceremony planned for this week on Kansas Avenue.

“We’re going to announce that formally on Friday, and then we’re also going to announce the brands that are going to be inside of this place. There’s multiple places. I’ll say it, it’s a food court and it’s gonna be amazing. So tune it for Friday.”

Schultz said he wants to provide another space downtown for people to come and enjoy themselves.

“We want to be able to serve our neighborhood. That’s why everything we’re putting in here are things are not readily available down here. They’re different price points, different availabilities. It’s meant for all people to be able to have the experience that they want at their own pace and their own budget, and so that’s something that I think we’re gonna be able to fill a gap with here in downtown.”

The food court will be located at 909 South Kansas Avenue.

