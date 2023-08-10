Crews continue to investigate after possible gas leak reported at Emporia school

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews with Kansas Gas Service will continue to investigate after a possible gas leak was reported at a Catholic school in Emporia.

KVOE reports that around 8 a.m. the Emporia Fire Department and Kansas Gas Service were called to Sacred Heart Catholic School, at 102 Cottonwood St., with reports of a gas leak.

First responders said the strongest smell of gas came from the kitchen, however, the presence of gas has not yet been confirmed. The school was evacuated as a precaution.

Fire officials noted that no other buildings on the school’s campus, including the church, required evacuation. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

KGS said crews will continue to investigate. Classes for the school do not begin until Aug. 15.

