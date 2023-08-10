City leaders stress proper safety protocols after downtown elevator shaft death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several city council members protested alongside workers outside the former AT&T building on East 8th Street in downtown Kansas City, asking for changes needed to ensure safety and proper compensation after one worker died after falling down an elevator shaft.

Jose Rodolfo Garcia Sanchez, from Indiana, was an undocumented worker that fell from an elevator shaft, and what has followed is outcry for better working conditions.

“We will not stop, we will not stop, we will not stop, we will not stop, we will not stop standing up for workers, standing up for wages, protecting and saving lives, and making sure that Kansas City is a safe place for somebody to get work where they will be paid honestly and fairly and where they all can go home to their family’s,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Councilman Kevin O’Neill and city council colleagues have concerns regarding the project’s lack of prevailing wage, possible wage theft, and an unclear MBE/WBE status.

“This is an out-of-town contractor that’s bringing out-of-town workers to our city. They have local incentives from the [Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority] and historic tax credits. What happens is we put prevailing wage on all of our agencies. So, the LCRA had the right to put prevailing wage on it and MBE and WBE goals,” said O’Neill. “Unfortunately, historic tax credits somehow offset that. One of the things we’re going to work on internally at the city hall is to make sure that we find these loopholes and start to close them.”

Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca representing Fair Contracting Alliance is working to promote fair contracting standards. They are working on reviewing and monitoring construction projects – like this one – for compliance with federal, state, and city laws.

“For far too long have workers on construction sites gotten hurt gravely, or even cuts on their fingers, doing jobs that they were not supposed to be doing on public incentive projects. That time is over.”

The contractor, New Horizons LLC, has said they can not speak on this as it is pending the OSHA investigation. We are waiting for a response to Thursday’s protest.

