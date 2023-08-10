Charges in Hiawatha chase formally filed against Overland Park woman

Macie Blanks
Macie Blanks(Brown Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges for a late July chase in Hiawatha have been formally filed against an Overland Park woman.

KNZA and MSC News report that formal charges have been filed against Macie Blanks, 26, of Overland Park, following a Hiawatha chase on July 25.

Court records indicate that Banks has been charged in the Brown Co. District Court with:

  • Flee or attempt to elude a police officer
  • 2 counts of aggravated endangering a child
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

A preliminary hearing has been set for her case on Wednesday, Sept. 20. She remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond.

