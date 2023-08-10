Charges in Hiawatha chase formally filed against Overland Park woman

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges for a late July chase in Hiawatha have been formally filed against an Overland Park woman.

KNZA and MSC News report that formal charges have been filed against Macie Blanks, 26, of Overland Park, following a Hiawatha chase on July 25.

Court records indicate that Banks has been charged in the Brown Co. District Court with:

Flee or attempt to elude a police officer

2 counts of aggravated endangering a child

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

A preliminary hearing has been set for her case on Wednesday, Sept. 20. She remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond.

