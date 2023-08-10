CEO says Greater Topeka Partnership making unity a priority

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership wants to be sure it’s bringing people together while attracting new businesses and activities to the area.

GTP CEO Matt Pivarnik visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the organization’s efforts.

Pivarnik says many issues lately have made Topekans very divided. Those include how to address homelessness, the future of Heartland Park, and the Hotel Topeka purchase. He said he would encourage people to come together, perhaps find middle ground, perhaps disagree - but to be respectful and work to understand problems and find solutions.

Pivarnik said part of being a unified community includes appreciating the diverse backgrounds and cultures of people. He said he’s proud GTP can lend support to events celebrating those cultures, including Fiesta Topeka, India Mela and For the Culture Kansas.

Watch the video to hear Pivarnik’s comments.

