Canadian driver seriously injured after semi flips along Highway 75

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT
FAIRVIEW, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck driver from Canada was seriously injured after his rig flipped along Highway 75 near Fairview.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to mile marker 213.9 along Highway 75 - about one mile south of Fairview - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck driven by Sukhveer Singh, 23, of West St. Paul, Manitoba, Canada, had been headed north on the highway. However, for an unknown reason, the semi veered to the left, went into the ditch and flipped over.

KHP said Singh was taken to Sabetha Community Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

