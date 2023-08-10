Boys and Girls Club receives $3,500 from the ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Security Benefit presented to the Boys and Girls of Topeka the monetary support and results of the 2023 “Stuff the Bus” campaign.

On Thursday, August 10, Security Benefit delivered a check for $3,500 to the Boys and Girls Club, along with several items donated to the organization.

The Boys and Girls Club explained that associates with Security Benefit split up into teams to collect, buy, and donate the items to the Club, which will be used towards the Club’s year-round before- and after-school programs, and “school day out” programs the organization said is located at 14 other locations in the Greater Topeka area.

This is the eighth consecutive year Security Benefit donated funds and items to the Boys and Girls Club, all to help out kids and families who are back in school. Security Benefit’s CEO, Doug Wolff, says this fundraiser means so much to its associates.

“Our associates, the bulk of them work here in Topeka, and the bulk of them live in the Topeka area in Northeast Kansas, and giving back is kind of what we have been about since our foundation in 1892,” said Wolff. “By 11 people that contributed $1 each, and it has been kind of core to what we do, and I think it is really important to our employees to give back to their community,” said Wolff.

Wolff said that the company was able to offer this money through a charitable trust.

“Through our charitable trust, which gives approximately $800,000 a year to mostly local charities, we contributed to the Boys and Girls Clubs, and allowed us to buy the items to donate for back to school,” said Wolff.

According to the Boys and Girls Club, Pat Colley and other members from the 2016 class of Leadership Greater Topeka initially started the Stuff the Bus program.

“The learning, the education never stops with them,” said Pat Colley with the ‘Stuff the Bus program.’ “It goes from before and after school programs while school is in session through the summer programs. They’ve got great staff that supports great youth in our community that is our tomorrow.”

“With Pat as the founder of our Stuff the Bus program, Security Benefit has supported him as an employee, and of course our organization, without fail every year since its conception,” Jennifer LeClair, Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka. “The supplies generated in this annual effort truly support our programs throughout the entire year, and we could not be more grateful for their continued support.”

