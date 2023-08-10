Agencies warn of sober driving campaign set for mid-Aug. through Labor Day

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Agencies around the Sunflower State are beginning to warn drivers they will crack down on DUIs during a sober driving campaign set to run from mid-August through Labor Day.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office has advised drivers that between Aug. 19 and Sept. 4, - Labor Day - it will join other law enforcement agencies statewide to crack down and remove impaired drivers from the road during the You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that it is illegal to drive while impaired, however, one person is killed in a DUI crash every 52 minutes in the U.S. Just a single drink can put others in danger as alcohol impairs thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, driving after drinking alcohol or any other impairing substance is always a choice the driver makes.

Officials indicated that the campaign is meant to remind drivers to take a minute to think about how it would be to start every day with the memory of that decision if it resulted in injury or death.

The Sheriff’s Office also reminded drivers to always wear their seatbelts.

