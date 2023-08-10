Agencies warn of sober driving campaign set for mid-Aug. through Labor Day

FILE
FILE(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Agencies around the Sunflower State are beginning to warn drivers they will crack down on DUIs during a sober driving campaign set to run from mid-August through Labor Day.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office has advised drivers that between Aug. 19 and Sept. 4, - Labor Day - it will join other law enforcement agencies statewide to crack down and remove impaired drivers from the road during the You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that it is illegal to drive while impaired, however, one person is killed in a DUI crash every 52 minutes in the U.S. Just a single drink can put others in danger as alcohol impairs thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, driving after drinking alcohol or any other impairing substance is always a choice the driver makes.

Officials indicated that the campaign is meant to remind drivers to take a minute to think about how it would be to start every day with the memory of that decision if it resulted in injury or death.

The Sheriff’s Office also reminded drivers to always wear their seatbelts.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Topeka set a tentative closing date for Hotel Topeka on Oct. 31.
City of Topeka sets tentative date to finalize purchase of Hotel Topeka
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a woman and two juveniles died Tuesday morning after their...
Woman, 2 children pronounced dead after crash with semi near Pratt
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
FILE
Sheriff’s Office warns of training presence in Southeast Topeka
Joseph Krause
Affidavit reveals new details in KU football player’s arrest for threat

Latest News

13 News This Morning Braggin' Wall 08/04/23
13 News This Morning Braggin' Wall 08/04/23
13 News This Morning At 6AM
13 News This Morning At 6AM - VOD - clipped version
13 News This Morning Birthdays & Braggin' Wall 08/07/23
13 News This Morning Birthdays & Braggin' Wall 08/07/23
Operation Wildlife announces that Sunshine, the great horned owl, has passed away on Aug. 9,...
Operation Wildlife announces passing of iconic great horned owl, Sunshine
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 08-09-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 08-09-23