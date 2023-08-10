2 pronounced dead following head-on, wrong-way collision in Eastern Kansas

PAOLA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers have been pronounced deceased following an early-morning, head-on, wrong-way collision along a highway near Paola.

The Paola Police Department says that around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 169 and 327th St. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

First responders with PPD and the Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office said that when they arrived, they found one vehicle had been headed north in the southbound lanes which caused a head-on collision with the second vehicle using the correct lane of travel.

Law enforcement officials noted that the drivers were the only occupants in each vehicle and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

PPD indicated that the names of the deceased have not been released pending notifications to the next of kin. The investigation remains ongoing.

