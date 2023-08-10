18-year-old arrested for separate burglary incidents reported in early June
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old was arrested in Manhattan for four separate incidents that included burglaries from vehicles in early June.
The Riley County Police Department indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, officials arrested Jared Petty, 18, of Manhattan, in connection with four June 2 incidents that occurred in the 20 block of Waterway Pl. in Manhattan.
RCPD noted that the incidents resulted in the loss of $550 and $70 from two separate vehicles and attempts to break into two others.
Officials indicated that Petty was also arrested on a Manhattan municipal Court warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Petty was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:
- 2 counts of burglary - vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
- Possession of marijuana
- Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
- Attempted burglary - vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime; theft from a motor vehicle
As of Thursday, Petty remains behind bars on a $12,750 bond.
