18-year-old arrested for separate burglary incidents reported in early June

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old was arrested in Manhattan for four separate incidents that included burglaries from vehicles in early June.

The Riley County Police Department indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, officials arrested Jared Petty, 18, of Manhattan, in connection with four June 2 incidents that occurred in the 20 block of Waterway Pl. in Manhattan.

RCPD noted that the incidents resulted in the loss of $550 and $70 from two separate vehicles and attempts to break into two others.

Officials indicated that Petty was also arrested on a Manhattan municipal Court warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Petty was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

2 counts of burglary - vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime

Possession of marijuana

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Attempted burglary - vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime; theft from a motor vehicle

As of Thursday, Petty remains behind bars on a $12,750 bond.

