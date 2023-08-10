18-year-old arrested for separate burglary incidents reported in early June

FILE - Riley County Police Department
FILE - Riley County Police Department(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old was arrested in Manhattan for four separate incidents that included burglaries from vehicles in early June.

The Riley County Police Department indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, officials arrested Jared Petty, 18, of Manhattan, in connection with four June 2 incidents that occurred in the 20 block of Waterway Pl. in Manhattan.

RCPD noted that the incidents resulted in the loss of $550 and $70 from two separate vehicles and attempts to break into two others.

Officials indicated that Petty was also arrested on a Manhattan municipal Court warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Petty was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

  • 2 counts of burglary - vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Attempted burglary - vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime; theft from a motor vehicle

As of Thursday, Petty remains behind bars on a $12,750 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Topeka set a tentative closing date for Hotel Topeka on Oct. 31.
City of Topeka sets tentative date to finalize purchase of Hotel Topeka
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a woman and two juveniles died Tuesday morning after their...
Woman, 2 children pronounced dead after crash with semi near Pratt
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
FILE
Sheriff’s Office warns of training presence in Southeast Topeka
Joseph Krause
Affidavit reveals new details in KU football player’s arrest for threat

Latest News

"To The Stars" with Kansas Tourism 08/03/23
"To The Stars" with Kansas Tourism 08/03/23
13 News This Morning Braggin' Wall 08/04/23
13 News This Morning Braggin' Wall 08/04/23
13 News This Morning At 6AM
13 News This Morning At 6AM - VOD - clipped version
13 News This Morning Birthdays & Braggin' Wall 08/07/23
13 News This Morning Birthdays & Braggin' Wall 08/07/23