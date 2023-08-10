$1.5 million made available for Kansans to revitalize downtown buildings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $1.5 million has been made available for Kansans to use to help revitalize their downtown areas.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Lt. Governor David Toland announced that $1.5 million is headed to Kansas for a fourth round of Historic Economic Asset Lifeline grants to help revitalize dilapidated and underused downtown buildings in small communities. The grants help close financial gaps for those who strive to make downtown districts more vibrant.

Since the HEAL grant program was launched in 2021, Lt. Gov. Toland said more than $3.5 million has been awarded to fund 63 projects in 48 counties across the Sunflower State.

Toland said that enhancements for HEAL 4.0 are meant to set up applicants for better success, including a longer application period and a maximum award of $100,000. Formal bids will be required for this round from licensed contractors at the time the application is submitted.

“HEAL 4.0 will offer even more support and funding for communities working to bring vacant and underutilized buildings back to productive use,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “We want as many communities as possible across the state to benefit from this successful program that breathes new life into downtown districts.”

Toland noted that submitted projects are required to show potential to be economic drivers in their communities and also show that the space will be filled by the end of the project. Proof of one-to-one matching funds from the building owner will also be required at the time of the application.

According to Toland, communities that received the first round of grants are now eligible to apply again. Those that received grants in the fall of 2022 or spring of 2023 are not yet eligible to reapply.

Toland said the application wind will remain open between Aug. 14 and Nov. 10 with award notifications sent in mid-December.

For more information about the HEAL grants, click HERE.

