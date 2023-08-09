Wrong way crash causes vehicle to be sandwiched between city bus and big rig

In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and...
In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and sandwiched between a city bus and a big rig.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERTOWN, Penn. (CNN) – At least three people were injured during a traffic crash in suburban Philadelphia Wednesday.

Police say a wrong-way driver caused the crash when the vehicle hit a public transit bus, tractor trailer and several cars.

In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and sandwiched between a city bus and a big rig.

All of the injured people are expected to be OK.

Investigators believe the wrong-way driver was suffering a medical emergency.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Seidens
Council member, former Deacon arrested on sex crimes, contributing to child’s misconduct
Rock Creek's Aria Pearce is putting the nation on notice
14-year-old Aria Pearce is putting the nation on notice
This past week, Kansas State University President Linton said in a note to K-State that he was...
K-State President announces cancer diagnosis
FILE
Back to School 2023
Officials search for the driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian on Aug. 7, 2023.
Law enforcement officials search for driver in South Topeka hit-and-run

Latest News

Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas...
Emporia Area Chamber offers association health plan to employers
FILE - A fourth woman who had called police was transported to a hospital with serious...
Shooting in suburban Chicago home kills 4, including the suspected aggressor; 1 wounded
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant