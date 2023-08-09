Woman, 2 children pronounced dead after crash with semi near Pratt

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman and two children have been pronounced dead following a collision with a semi-truck along a Highway near Pratt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 54 and SW 19th Ave. in Pratt with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by Lilia Jasmin Barajas, 32, of Wichita, was headed had been headed west on the Highway when it came upon a 2014 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Pedro Guilloty-Rodriguez, 38, of Haines City, Fla. that had been stopped in a construction zone.

KHP said Barajas’ vehicle ran into the back of the semi-truck.

First responders said Barajas and two children in her vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Barajas was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. No information about the children’s identities or seatbelt usage will be made available by KHP.

Officials noted that Guilloty-Rodriguez escaped the crash without injury. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the truck.

