Wichita woman indicted on trafficking meth, fentanyl

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas officials said according to court documents, Mana E. Reyes, 48, of Wichita, is charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of distribution of fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging a Wichita woman for drug trafficking offenses between April 2023 and May 2023.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas officials, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) are investigating the case.

U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas officials noted Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ola Odeyemi and Katie Andrusak are prosecuting the case.

