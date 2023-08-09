Wednesday forecast: Morning storms, dry this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stay weather aware this morning with storms moving through. Some storms do have the potential to produce 60-70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail but the main concern will be heavy rain and lightning. After this morning, the attention will turn to the heat especially on Friday.

Taking Action:

Storms will likely impact the area this morning with dry conditions this afternoon.

Heat will be a concern especially Friday and Saturday. If you have outdoor plans on these days make sure you are preparing and hydrating.

There is a risk for storms during the day on Sunday but confidence is low on specifics. At this time have a Plan B in case you need to stay inside but don’t cancel outdoor plans.



Temperatures will continue its up and down trend for the next 8 days with several chances for rain. In the short term, this morning is going to be the highest chance for rain. After this morning, the next chance is Friday evening but it isn’t looking to be widespread at this time but it will be something to keep an eye on.

Normal High: 90/Normal Low: 68 (WIBW)

Today: Rain with storms that could be severe this morning mainly before 11am with decreasing clouds this afternoon. Can’t rule out a few isolated showers/storms developing this afternoon but right now that looks to remain closer to the Missouri border and into Missouri out of the WIBW viewing area. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Can’t rule out fog developing late. Lows in the mid 60s. Light to calm wind.

Tomorrow: IF fog develops overnight, once it dissipates it will be mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds NW/S around 5 mph. Heat indices could be 4-7 degrees above the actual temperature.

There is one model that is producing an isolated chance for showers/storms Thursday night but will leave it out of the forecast for now with temperatures heating up with mostly sunny skies Friday.

There is uncertainty on how quickly storms develop Friday or if they hold off until Friday night when the question will be how widespread will the rain be. Much like Sunday, don’t cancel outdoor plans Friday or Friday evening but stay weather aware in the coming days on details.

While Saturday will be hot due to dry conditions, there is uncertainty on how hot it will be Sunday. Obviously the more rain there is in the area with cloud cover the cooler it will stay but if it does end up being dry with some sun that could heat highs back in the low 90s.

Other than some rain Sunday night, most of the first half of the work week will be dry with a gradual warming trend. One model does push a cold front through by Thursday while the other model keeps the heat in the area and then both models have the heat next Friday so some uncertainty on next week but overall it will be dry with slightly hotter temperatures than this week has and will be.

Hail/wind threat with storms mainly this morning (SPC/WIBW)

Hail;/wind threat with any storms late in the afternoon into the evening hours (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.