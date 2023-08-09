Two hospitalized after vehicle’s tire blows out on I-335 in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least two people have been hospitalized after a vehicle’s tire blows out on I-335 in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Logs said that around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, a 2016 Kia Soul was traveling southbound in the right lane when it blew the outside left rear tire. The driver of the vehicle, Terri Smith, 21, of Sioux City, Iowa, lost control and struck the guardrail on the right shoulder and then the inside barrier wall.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Logs indicated Smith was traveling with a juvenile and an occupant, Jaydee Boudreaux, 31, of Sioux City, Iowa. Smith was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with a possible injury. Boudreaux was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with a suspected minor injury.

Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Logs noted juvenile records are protected data.

