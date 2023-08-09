Topeka bicycle club says parts of Shunga Trail no longer safe due to homeless encampments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ”We’re here to try to get them to understand that the concentration of encampments next to the trail system is now very dangerous. There are a large contingent down there by the roundabout and it’s only getting worse,” said Lynn Cress, vice president of the Kaw Valley Bicycle Club.

Cress said the club now no longer recommends riding on certain sections of the trail system after recent incidents have put cyclists in danger.

“One of our members was riding alone on the Shunga Trail and was going through the roundabout, which is the intersection between the Landon and the Shunga, and a stray dog came out and bit her. It turned out it was owned by one of the people that lived in one of the encampments by the trail.”

Cress said members of the club brought their concerns to other entities within the community, but he feels little action has been taken to quell the problem.

“Who is really responsible on the trail? Is it the City, is it the county? The county says their responsibility ends at 10 feet on either side. Well then that’s the City, but the City says if it happened on the trail, then it’s not their responsibility.”

Shawnee County Parks and Rec said in a statement Monday that park police do respond to incidents on the trail, but they share the club’s concerns about the surrounding property that they have no authority over.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.