Tax Crimes: Kansas cracks down on incorrect classification of employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State has started to crack down on employers who incorrectly classify their employees as independent contractors.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Aug. 9, that the Kansas Department of Labor took action and highlighted resources to prevent worker misclassification. This happens when an employer incorrectly classifies workers as independent contractors instead of employees.

Gov. Kelly said KDOL’s Unemployment Insurance Tax/Employer division is hiring more auditors to continue its work to prevent, find and investigate this type of fraud. The agency will also awareness as it shares educational materials on social media.

“Worker misclassification is an issue of fairness to workers, who deserve benefits they’ve rightfully earned, and to the honest businesses that do right by their employees,” Kelly said. “That’s why my administration is taking these steps to protect hardworking Kansans and ensure every business follows the law.”

Kelly noted that employers in the Sunflower State are required to report wages to the Department of Revenue and Department of Labor to withhold tax, unemployment tax and worker’s compensation. The intentional misclassification of workers is illegal and is considered tax and insurance evasion.

The Governor indicated that those gainfully employed should be afforded economic stability and security at a workplace where they are treated fairly and respectfully. However, these allowances are put in jeopardy when businesses unjustifiably classify employees as independent contractors.

To protect workers and taxpayers, Kelly said state law enforces penalties against employers who intentionally misclassify a worker as an independent contractor to avoid payment of these taxes.

According to Kelly, misclassified workers lose protections and rights they would otherwise be entitled to - including minimum wage requirements, overtime pay, workers’ compensation, unemployment insurance and anti-discrimination laws. The financial impacts of the crime are significant in the Sunflower State.

“Worker misclassification can lead to unfair competition among law-abiding businesses. A business that attempts to defraud the system cheats workers of vital benefits and adversely affects other businesses,” Labor Secretary Amber Shultz said.

For employer information about correctly classifying workers, click HERE.

Concerned employees or tips about misclassification should report such information via email to KDOL.uitax@ks.gov or call 785-296-5027.

For more information about worker misclassification, click HERE.

