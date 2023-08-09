Take a look at KU football’s new weight/locker room

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - It was a big day for Kansas Athletics, unveiling two projects ahead of the 2023 season.

New KU weight/locker room improvements
The players and media got to see the new renovations to Anderson Family Football Complex with more project completions coming in the near future.

”This is another statement, we have more coming of course that’s going to show this program from our Chancellor, AD, boosters that we’re in it, we’re on not on the sidelines anymore, we’re not hoping about things,” Head coach Lance Leipold said.

“It’s impossible to not walk in this room and not got excited right? I think that’s the idea of it is we wanted to create an atmosphere to come in an motivation to learn and want to do these things and this is an incredible avenue for that,” Director of Sports Performance Matt Gildersleeve said.

There are more details to come Aug. 15 on more of the projects they will complete, but for now, this is a step in the right direction.

”Kind of like when you’re a parent and you watch your kids open Christmas presents, the enjoyment, the excitement and the fulfillment there, there was a moment there that I felt like okay we’ve made a step in facilities for these young men and we’re just scratching the surface of what we want to get done,” Leipold said.

“I think most importantly is none of this happens with our athletes and that’s the absolute truth because of what they did last year on the field and continue to do on a daily basis,” Gildersleeve said. “None of this gets built without them and it’s a dream come true, this is something we’ve talked about a long time and it’s going to be game changing and pivotal to our program.”

