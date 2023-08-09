SLI announces upcoming open house and ribbon cutting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SLI invites the community to the upcoming open house and ribbon cutting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Fairlawn Plaza located at 5331 SW 22nd Pl.

SLI officials said the open house and ribbon cutting aim to showcase their newly established premises. The space will serve as a platform for fostering meaningful connections with the Topeka community, enabling them to disseminate information about their programs designed to empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, promoting independence and active engagement within the community.

According to SLI officials, they will discuss understanding how SLI will use this new space to connect with the community, addressing the needs of persons with IDD and the importance of supporting organizations that serve persons with IDD.

SLI is a non-profit organization that supports the efforts of over 125 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to achieve independence and actively participate in the community. Crucial supports and services include community living programs, independent living programs, community integration (day services), retirement programs, and employment skill development. SLI has served the community since 1971. For more information, visit www.slitopeka.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.