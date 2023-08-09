Sheriff’s Office warns of training presence in Southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials have warned of an imminent training presence in Southeast Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has warned Topekans that the agency will be training near the area of SE 27th and SE Adams St. on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Law enforcement officials noted there will be a large presence in the area accompanied by loud noises.

Those with questions have been asked to call Sgt. Graham at 785-251-2200.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.