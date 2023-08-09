School nurse offers tips on preventing illness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As classrooms refill, kids sometimes bring home more than just homework. Experts say healthy lifestyle habits like getting enough sleep, minimizing stress and eating nutritious foods can prevent students from contracting and spreading sickness this back to school season.

The laughter in school hallways as students return can soon become a symphony of coughs, sniffles and sneezes. Health experts say immunizations are a good place to start managing what some people call the “back to school plague.”

“We like to focus on prevention,” says French Middle School LPN Kendra Besenyi. “So we encourage immunizations, vaccinations. We’ve got the flu and the COVID vaccines on those really were helpful. We did see a big uptick in those and a decrease at some of the symptoms.”

She says that’s only a piece of the puzzle, though. The start of school can change students’ sleep schedules and increases the stressors they deal with day-to-day. This decreases the body’s ability to fight off illnesses.

Healthy lifestyle habits like getting enough sleep and eating nutritious foods boost immunity, helping the body combat illnesses.

“Nutrition is huge for keeping kids healthy just in general.” says Besenyi.

She says adults, especially parents at home, set the example.

“Modeling those behaviors you know, parents should be doing the same things as kids,” she says. “It should be healthy habits for everybody and they should be habits not for just at school but at home. And if we all do them, it should help you know not only your children go to school but you be able to go to work.”

Frequent handwashing is also important to keep from passing germs around.

“It should be able to keep your younger kids healthy and we don’t want things spreading from child to child, school to school, or student to home.” she says.

